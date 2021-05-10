Welcome to 'Jim Crowvid': Cuomo Announces New Seating Rules For Outdoor Events

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new seating rules for baseball games and other outdoor events based on an individual’s vaccination status.

The embattled governor said last week that Mets and Yankees fans who are fully vaccinated can sit next to each other in certain sections of the stadiums beginning on May 19, while those who are not vaccinated will be segregated elsewhere in the stadium, will be in restricted capacity sections and have to sit six feet apart. All attendees will still have to wear face masks outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Sit next to each other in a section, sit next to your friend, sit next to your family. Just normal capacity,” Cuomo said of the vaccinated fans.

The same rules will apply to other “large-scale outdoor event venues” in New York.

NEW: Cuomo's stadium capacity plan -- 100% capacity for vaccinated sections, 33% with social distancing in non-vaccinated -- is WAY broader than baseball



It includes ALL large-scale, outdoor event venues, per press release his office just put out. Amphitheaters, race tracks, etc pic.twitter.com/J7olPEJyHr — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) May 5, 2021

Individuals can show their immunization status with their paper vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass.

He also said a vaccination facility will be set up at both venues with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“We will set up at the game, a facility, as you’re going in, come a little bit earlier and get your vaccine at the game. You’re going to the game anyway. It’s on your way, stop and get a vaccine,” said ­Cuomo.

While the governor claimed the plan is "not segregation," according to the New York Post, saying they are "social distancing rules" that are based on "public health parameters," others begged to differ.