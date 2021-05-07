'God' Nowhere to Be Found in Biden's Proclamation on National Day of Prayer

On the National Day of Prayer this week, President Biden, whom the White House has described as a “devout Catholic,” omitted reference to God in his proclamation, becoming the first president in modern history to do so.

Setting aside a National Day of Prayer came about after President Truman signed a law in 1952 calling on the president to dedicate a day for Americans to “turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.”

Truman issued the first proclamation that year on July 4 to “coincide with the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.” But in 1988 Congress stated the president should set aside the first Thursday in May for the proclamation.

According to the University of California Santa Barbara's American Presidency Project, each proclamation since the law’s inception included the word “God” until Biden’s.

“Throughout our history, Americans of many religions and belief systems have turned to prayer for strength, hope, and guidance,” Biden's proclamation states. “Prayer has nourished countless souls and powered moral movements — including essential fights against racial injustice, child labor, and infringement on the rights of disabled Americans. Prayer is also a daily practice for many, whether it is to ask for help or strength, or to give thanks over blessings bestowed.”

The proclamation continues: “As we continue to confront the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change — Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead. As the late Congressman John Lewis once said, “Nothing can stop the power of a committed and determined people to make a difference in our society. Why? Because human beings are the most dynamic link to the divine on this planet.”

Critics took to Twitter to call the president out for failing to mention God once.

Joe Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation has been released and it doesn’t even mention God once! How do you release a proclamation about prayer and not mention God at all? Of course it mentions climate change & racial justice. Truly, this is pathetic...and not surprising! pic.twitter.com/czOQx3ioHj — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 6, 2021

Why would President @JoeBiden omit God? Today marks the 70th annual #NationalDayOfPrayer & President Biden is the first @POTUS to omit the word “God” in his proclamation. That speaks volumes doesn’t it? https://t.co/YSdwcSLUvq — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 6, 2021

Joe Biden's Godless Prayer Proclamation: no mention of God or even a Bible quote! Instead we get a quote from John Lewis and a proclamation invoking climate change. It looks like a DNC Memo! @DavidBrodyCBN’s analysis on @RealAmVoice & @JustTheNews is here! #NationalDayofPrayer pic.twitter.com/rTCYIq01gi — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 6, 2021

Just stunned, President Biden NEVER ONCE mentions God in “The National Day of Prayer Proclamation.” NOT once. #ArentYouForgettingSomeone #NationalDayOfPrayer https://t.co/AqSMJMcKHt — Rev. Patrick Mahoney (@revmahoney) May 6, 2021

