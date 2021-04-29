Progressives

Racist Attack on Tim Scott Allowed to Trend on Twitter After His Rebuttal to Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Apr 29, 2021
Racist Attack on Tim Scott Allowed to Trend on Twitter After His Rebuttal to Biden

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

During his rebuttal to President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) dismissed the notion that America is a racist country, despite acknowledging his own experiences of discrimination and intolerance he’s faced from the left.

“I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping,” he said. “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called “Uncle Tom” and the n-word by progressives, by liberals.”

But “America is not a racist country,” he added, calling out the “powerful forces” who want to tear the U.S. apart based on race. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

While Scott delivered a powerful rebuttal, progressives on Twitter responded by getting "Uncle Tim" to trend. 

