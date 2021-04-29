Racist Attack on Tim Scott Allowed to Trend on Twitter After His Rebuttal to Biden

During his rebuttal to President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) dismissed the notion that America is a racist country, despite acknowledging his own experiences of discrimination and intolerance he’s faced from the left.

“I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping,” he said. “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called “Uncle Tom” and the n-word by progressives, by liberals.”

But “America is not a racist country,” he added, calling out the “powerful forces” who want to tear the U.S. apart based on race. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present."

While Scott delivered a powerful rebuttal, progressives on Twitter responded by getting "Uncle Tim" to trend.

The fact that “Uncle Tim” is trending on Twitter tells you all you need to know about the left — Javon Price ???? (@realJavonPrice) April 29, 2021

"Uncle Tim" is trending on Twitter right now because apparently it's okay to use racist epithets as long as they're directed at a Republican. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 29, 2021

Twitter would never let a pejorative trend against a Democrat, but has no problem with “Uncle Tim” and “Lady G” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 29, 2021

Not stunned that Uncle Tim is trending because how dare even one black person not follow the Democrats like the Pied Piper. How dare Sen. Tim Scott have his own opinions and principles? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 29, 2021

The tolerant left and discerning minders of decency over at Twitter have combined forces to help this disgusting phrase trend this morning. pic.twitter.com/lyFYx2vtlg — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) April 29, 2021

Twitter is still out here going out of its way to make racist attacks against GOP Sen. Tim Scott go viral. Apparently they want him to suffer for the crime of upstaging Biden via a highly effective speech. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/zwXYyowdIX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021