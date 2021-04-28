Senate Republicans

Tim Scott Schools President Biden on Failed 'Unity' Promise

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 10:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tim Scott Schools President Biden on Failed 'Unity' Promise

Source: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday night. Scott schooled the president on failed policies that do not work for Americans, including tax increases, unnecessary spending, lax border regulations, and COVID lockdowns. 

The GOP senator also reminded Biden that he campaigned for the presidency on “unity” but that his administration’s legislative actions do not reflect that message.

The president echoed the same tired talking point that America is a racist country, in an attempt to lobby for the Democrat-led policing legislation that would ultimately undermine law enforcement. Scott reminded the president and his colleagues on the other side of the aisle that it was the Democratic Senate caucus that filibustered Scott's common-sense, bipartisan police reform legislation just last year. Scott proposed the bill in response to the death of George Floyd, but Democrats refused to come together for a unifying cause.

In a powerful closer for the Republican response, Scott jabbed "Washington schemes" and "socialist dreams." 

"Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
After Canceling the Keystone Pipeline, Biden Claims to Care About Creating Jobs
Reagan McCarthy

RECAP: Sleepy Joe Gives Boring, Yet Radical Speech

Teachers Unions and Democrats Just Showed How Little They Care About American Students
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Tim Scott to Slam Biden on School Closures During GOP Response
Katie Pavlich
James Carville Details the Real Problem Facing the Democratic Party...And You Know It Already
Matt Vespa
Fomenting Racial Division Continues to Pay as Black Lives Matter Group Blows $26,000 at Luxury Resort
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular