Police
VIP

NYPD Detective Attacked in Broad Daylight While Investigating a Crime

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
NYPD Detective Attacked in Broad Daylight While Investigating a Crime

Source: Screenshot/Twitter

Violence and crime have exploded in New York City, with 2020 seeing a dramatic and unprecedented one-year increase in shootings and homicides, by 97 percent and 45 percent respectively. But the crime hasn’t just stayed in the "rougher" parts of the city. Roving mobs have attacked random victims in Midtown and brazen assaults on Asian-Americans and others in broad daylight are becoming commonplace.

The latest example is out of Queens, where an NYPD detective who was in the middle of processing a burglary crime scene was struck on the head by a man wielding a plastic stick.

In video of the incident, the detective can be seen grabbing his head in pain and crouching down as another officer runs after the perp, Akeele Morgan, who was arrested nearby. He reportedly suffered a gash and whip mark on his head. Morgan was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to the New York Post. 

“Once again, New Yorkers witness just how emboldened violent criminals are,” DEA president Paul DiGiacomo said in a statement. “If there’s anyone wondering why this happened, they can ask their elected officials who have created a city of no consequence for criminality.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
James Carville Details the Real Problem Facing the Democratic Party...And You Know It Already
Matt Vespa
All the Media Folks Who Said Officer Sicknick Was Murdered During Capitol Hill Riot. Fact Check: He Was Not.
Matt Vespa

BREAKING: NC District Attorney Says Bodycam Footage Shows Andrew Brown Trying to Run Over Deputies
Matt Vespa
The FBI Raided Rudy Giuliani’s Properties
Katie Pavlich
Fox News Poll: Voters Overwhelmingly Say Border Less Secure Under Biden
Guy Benson
Did You Catch Biden's Bizarre Comments About Vaccine 'Equity'?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular