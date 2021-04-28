NYPD Detective Attacked in Broad Daylight While Investigating a Crime

Violence and crime have exploded in New York City, with 2020 seeing a dramatic and unprecedented one-year increase in shootings and homicides, by 97 percent and 45 percent respectively. But the crime hasn’t just stayed in the "rougher" parts of the city. Roving mobs have attacked random victims in Midtown and brazen assaults on Asian-Americans and others in broad daylight are becoming commonplace.

The latest example is out of Queens, where an NYPD detective who was in the middle of processing a burglary crime scene was struck on the head by a man wielding a plastic stick.

In video of the incident, the detective can be seen grabbing his head in pain and crouching down as another officer runs after the perp, Akeele Morgan, who was arrested nearby. He reportedly suffered a gash and whip mark on his head. Morgan was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to the New York Post.

Just another day in @NYCMayor's safest city!!



NYPD detective attacked while investigating a crime. pic.twitter.com/4Tcaxu1SGM — Brooklyn Republicans (@KingsCountyGOP) April 27, 2021

“Once again, New Yorkers witness just how emboldened violent criminals are,” DEA president Paul DiGiacomo said in a statement. “If there’s anyone wondering why this happened, they can ask their elected officials who have created a city of no consequence for criminality.”