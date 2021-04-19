House Republican Announces He's Stepping Down Next Month

Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers announced on Monday he will retire in May to take on a new role with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

"For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order," the Republican lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

"I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that,” he continued. “Effective May 16, I will be leaving Congress in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.”

With Ohio Sen. Rob Portman retiring, Stivers had been "positioning himself" to run in the Senate primary next year.

Stivers was considered a more moderate alternative to the Republicans' current slate of candidates, who are battling to be the most pro-Trump contender. Stivers' decision came after he raised nearly $1.4 million in the first weeks of 2021. In the end, Stivers decided against entering another political fray. Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party leader Jane Timken, Cleveland car dealer Bernie Moreno and businessman Mike Gibbons are among the hopefuls in a crowded GOP primary. (Cincinnati.com)

"The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents," Stivers said. "I'm grateful to the people of #OH15 for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life."