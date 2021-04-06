Hunter Biden Admits He Smoked Parmesan Cheese

Hunter Biden confessed he was so addicted to crack that he smoked parmesan cheese because he thought it looked like the real deal.

President Biden’s son opened up about his addiction in an interview with CBS News while plugging his new book, “Beautiful Things.” According to The New York Times, "the book is equal parts family saga, grief narrative and addict’s howl."

“I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that remotely resembled crack cocaine — I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone that you know, Tracy,” Hunter said in the interview.

“I went one time for 13 days without sleeping, and smoking crack and drinking vodka throughout that entire time,” he added.

Biden provides a more detailed explanation of his cheese smoking in the memoir, writing that he once wasn’t sure if he had smoked crack or a piece of parmesan from a cheese platter.

"It didn't matter: I smoked it. If it was crack, great. If it wasn't, I'd take a hit, exhale, and exclaim, "S---, that's not it – that's the f------ cheese!" In the book, Hunter Biden goes on to discuss how he would often eat white cheddar popcorn while driving, which led to confusion when he would search the car for traces of drugs if he had run out. "Again, the crack crumbs were often indistinguishable from the spilled snacks," he wrote. "Safe to say I've smoked more cheddar popcorn than anybody on the face of the earth." (Fox News)

Hunter Biden smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone you know pic.twitter.com/0T4J2S8647 — PG Howie (@pghowie3) April 5, 2021

This, you'll recall, is who President Biden once said is the "smartest guy" he knows.

In addition to speaking about his addictions, Hunter also opens up about his romantic relationship with his sister-in-law and how he did "nothing unethical" being paid tens of thousands per month for a board position at Burisma Holdings while his father was overseeing U.S. policy in Ukraine to battle corruption.