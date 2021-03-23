Arkansas Governor Explains His Sole Motivation in Signing Anti-Abortion Bill

Earlier this month, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law SB6, a near-total ban on abortions in the state. There are some exceptions — to save the mother’s life or if there’s a medical emergency — but rape, incest, and fetal anomalies are not among them.

"I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions," the Republican governor said in a statement at the time. "SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law."