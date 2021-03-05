Department of Justice

The Biden DOJ Nominee Sen. Cotton Says 'Must Be Stopped'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Mar 05, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Sen. Tom Cotton warned Thursday that President Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general, Vanita Gupta, “would make America less safe.”

In a series of tweets, Cotton made the case for why “she must be stopped.”

“More than 83k Americans died from drug overdoses last year, but Gupta wants to ‘decriminalize’ possession of ALL drugs, even fentanyl,” he said. “Opioids are already ravaging our communities—we shouldn't give fentanyl, heroin, or cocaine dealers get-out-of-jail-free cards.”

The Arkansas Republican said that as of last summer she was among those calling to defund the police. 

“Her allies in the jailbreak industry—who are clamoring for access to the Biden DOJ—are now trying to deny what she said. But see for yourself where Vanita Gupta stands on defunding the police,” he said, sharing a photo of what she told the Senate Judiciary Committee last summer on the use of police force. 


“While front-end systems changes are important, it is also critical for state and local leaders to heed calls from Black Lives Matter and Movement for Black Lives activists to decrease police budgets and the scope, role, and responsibility of police in our lives,” she said in the statement.

“No wonder Soros prosecutors like Chesa Boudin in San Francisco have endorsed Gupta. Gupta would promote their pro-crime agenda,” Cotton noted. “Soros prosecutors caused a massive spike in crime in major cities across the country by refusing to prosecute criminals. Why would we trust their judgment for the Department of Justice? The Senate should be suspicious of anyone they endorse.”

The Republican concluded by urging President Biden to withdraw her nomination and choose someone else who would actually “uphold the law.”

