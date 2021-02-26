How Cheney Angered House Freedom Caucus Members Yet Again

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Reps. Andy Biggs and Chip Roy, renewed calls for Rep. Liz Cheney to step down from her Republican leadership position after comments she made this week about former President Trump.

Answering a reporter’s question about whether Trump should have a speaking role at the Conservative Political Action Conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he should, but then the reporter turned to Cheney for comment.

"That's up to CPAC," she said. "I've been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which following January 6th, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

The remark led to an awkward moment as Rep. Steve Scalise, who was standing next to her, shook his head, and McCarthy quickly wrapped things up.

"On that high note, thank you very much," he said, ending the news conference.

I hope she enjoys her last term in office. https://t.co/MvyBmcV0z3 — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 24, 2021

Biggs told reporters on Thursday “she should step down,” while Roy said Cheney "forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican Caucus."

In January, after Cheney voted to impeach Trump, Biggs, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, called for her resignation.

"The reality is, she’s not representing the conference, she’s not representing the Republican ideals. And I think that that's a problem,” he said. “I'm not alone in that sentiment."