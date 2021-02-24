Immigration

AOC Called Out For 'Subdued' Response to 'Kids in Cages' Under Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 8:08 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez heard an earful on Twitter over her relatively soft criticism of the Biden administration’s decision to open an immigrant detention center for children, which, when done under the Trump administration, she referred to as “concentration camps.”

After pressure to comment on the situation given how outspoken she was under Trump, she said it’s “not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party.”

The New York progressive linked to a Washington Post article on the facility, with many pointing out that "kids in cages" quickly became a “migrant facility for children” under Biden.

“Our immigration system is built on a carceral framework. It’s no accident that challenging how we approach both these issues are considered ‘controversial’ stances. They require reimagining our relationship to each other and challenging common assumptions we take for granted,” she continued.

“It’s only 2 mos into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time,” Ocasio-Cortez added, “That’s why bold reimagination is so impt.”

She went on to argue the Department of Homeland Security “shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more.”

Conservative Twitter reacted swiftly.

