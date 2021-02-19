Andrew Cuomo

Media Give Cruz's Cancun Trip Far Greater Attention Than Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Media Give Cruz's Cancun Trip Far Greater Attention Than Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Sen. Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip was “politically stupid” amid extreme weather and an energy crisis in his state, but in no way is it a scandal or anywhere close to the one New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is embroiled in, and yet, the media are treating it that way.

ABC “World News Tonight” gave Cruz’s Cancun trip four times more coverage Thursday than Cuomo’s nursing home scandal despite revelations this week that the Democrat is under a federal investigation and was called out for bullying a fellow Democrat and threatening to “destroy” him.

NBC covered the two politicians similarly. 

"World News Tonight" dedicated nearly four minutes to the GOP senator's round trip snafu and just 55 seconds to the Democrat's growing legal controversy. 

NBC's "Nightly News" similarly gave Cruz more coverage during its broadcast than Cuomo, devoting two minutes and eight seconds to the senator and one minute and 41 seconds to the governor. (Fox News)

CBS was the exception, however.

CBS' "Evening News" was the only network evening news program to dedicate more time to the nursing home scandal, giving it nearly two minutes as opposed to the one minute and seven seconds it devoted to the Cancun episode. (Fox News)

The trend continued on Twitter. 

As many on the right observed, it was definitely not good optics and Cruz should've known better, but it is not a scandal. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Disgusting Hot Mic Moment Ends With SF Bay Area School Board President Sprinting for the Exit
Matt Vespa
Schumer Changes His Tune on Puerto Rico Statehood
Leah Barkoukis
New Yorkers Livid With De Blasio After Latest Effort to Revitalize NYC's 'Heart and Soul'
Leah Barkoukis
Trump to Haley (Probably): Are You Serious Asking That of Me After What You've Just Said?
Matt Vespa
NY GOP Assemblymen Have Begun the Process of Impeaching Cuomo
Bronson Stocking
It Looks Like Biden Is Acknowledging Reality When It Comes to His $15 Minimum Wage Proposal
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular