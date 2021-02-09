History

Schiff's Defense of Impeachment Comes From....British History

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 09, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schiff's Defense of Impeachment Comes From....British History

Source: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP

Lawyers for former President Trump will challenge the constitutionality of impeaching a private citizen in the trial that is set to begin Tuesday.

“The Senate must summarily reject this brazen political act,” his attorneys wrote in a legal brief, calling the single impeachment article “unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal.”

But according to Rep. Adam Schiff, there is precedent for late impeachment. It’s just in…British history. 

In a thread on Twitter, the former lead impeachment manager attempted to make his case.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York said the thread would be better if Schiff had an example from American history.  

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy will preside over the impeachment trial—another indication that Trump will not get a fair trial, his defense team argued. 

"Can you imagine any American citizen considering it to be a trial in which the judge and jury has already announced publicly that the defendant must be convicted in this case?" Trump attorney David Schoen asked earlier this month. "And in fact, Senator Leahy called on, demanded that Senator McConnell vote for a conviction also ... how can we possibly have a fair trial? Chuck Schumer, Senator Schumer promised a fair and full trial. You can't, when you know that the jurors and the judge are biased going in."

He went on to call the impeachment trial "completely unconstitutional" and "a very, very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting at risk any passionate political speaker which is really against everything we believe and in this country."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Tampa Mayor's Hypocrisy Brought Up After She Said Police Will 'Identify' Maskless Super Bowl Fans
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Set to Purge Trump-Era US Attorneys...And Can You Guess Why Such a Move Is No Longer Scandalous?
Matt Vespa

How the Biden Administration Is Shaking Up the Judicial Branch
Beth Baumann

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis Was Maskless at the Super Bowl. His Reason Is Awesome.
Beth Baumann

Nothing Says 'Stimulate the Economy' Quite Like Paying the Dead
Beth Baumann
Why a Snowplowed Driveway Caused a Liberal LA Times Writer to Have a Total Meltdown
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular