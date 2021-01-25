Sarah Sanders Announces She's Running for Arkansas Governor

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that she is running for Arkansas governor in 2022.

If Sanders were to win, she’d follow in her father Mike Huckabee’s footsteps, who served as the state’s governor from 1996-2007.

In a message posted on Twitter, Sanders said, “I’m in,” and included a link to SarahForGovernor.com and a video message.

"My dad always said the real test of a leader is not the way you handle the issues you know are coming, it's rising to the moment in a crisis you could never plan for," she said in the nearly eight-minute message. "I've been tested under fire."

She vowed to defend the people of Arkansas against “socialism and tyranny.”

"Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient,” Sanders said.

Her father proudly shared her message with his followers.

“A truly remarkable lady just announced she's running for my old job,” he tweeted. “It comes with the same gov't housing she grew up in. Watch the video. Support her w/ prayer & contributions! GIddy up!”

A truly remarkable lady just announced she's running for my old job. It comes with the same gov't housing she grew up in. Watch the video. Support her w/ prayer & contributions! GIddy up!https://t.co/S2uDUM9QFf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 25, 2021

Since leaving the White House in June 2019, President Trump had publicly encouraged her to run for governor.