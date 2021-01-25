Arkansas

Sarah Sanders Announces She's Running for Arkansas Governor

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 8:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sarah Sanders Announces She's Running for Arkansas Governor

Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that she is running for Arkansas governor in 2022. 

If Sanders were to win, she’d follow in her father Mike Huckabee’s footsteps, who served as the state’s governor from 1996-2007.

In a message posted on Twitter, Sanders said, “I’m in,” and included a link to SarahForGovernor.com and a video message.

"My dad always said the real test of a leader is not the way you handle the issues you know are coming, it's rising to the moment in a crisis you could never plan for," she said in the nearly eight-minute message. "I've been tested under fire."

She vowed to defend the people of Arkansas against “socialism and tyranny.”

"Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient,” Sanders said. 

Her father proudly shared her message with his followers. 

“A truly remarkable lady just announced she's running for my old job,” he tweeted. “It comes with the same gov't housing she grew up in. Watch the video. Support her w/ prayer & contributions! GIddy up!”

Since leaving the White House in June 2019, President Trump had publicly encouraged her to run for governor.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'No Plan' Update: 20 Million-Plus Vaccine Doses Now Administered in US, More Than 1 Million Daily
Guy Benson
Letter: If the FBI is Going to Investigate Parler, Twitter and Facebook Deserve the Same
Katie Pavlich
Ohio GOP Senator Rob Portman Will Not Seek Reelection in 2022
Reagan McCarthy
Big Name Companies are Avoiding Super Bowl Ads Over Fear of Striking the Wrong Message
VIP
Bronson Stocking

Moderna Has a Reassuring Word About New COVID Variants
Cortney O'Brien
Why One Union That Endorsed Biden Already Has Buyer's Remorse
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular