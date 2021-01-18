Parler CEO Projects When Social Media Platform Will Be Back

After Amazon Web Services kicked Parler off its servers, things were looking bleak for the nascent social media company. But on Sunday, CEO John Matze expressed optimism about when the site would be back.

“I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up," he told Fox News. "Every day it changes wildly, but … we’re making significant progress. When you go into Parler.com it doesn’t go into the void now, it hits a server, and it returns just one piece of information."

Parler registered its domain with host sharing website Epik last week, following Amazon Web Services' decision to shut Parler down for failure to moderate "egregious content" related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The move was a tiny-yet-important step that helped Matze realize his aggressive timeframe for Parler’s eventual return is realistic. (FoxNews.com)

He was even able to update users on the static page.

"Hello world, is this thing on?" he wrote. "Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.”

The message continued: “We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!"

The CEO said he plans to continue providing updates to users.

Parler is suing Amazon over being deplatformed, but the tech giant hit back, arguing it's about the company's "unwillingness and inability" to remove dangerous content.

“The case is not about suppressing speech or stifling viewpoints. It is not about a conspiracy to restrain trade," Amazon Web Services said. "Instead, this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services ('AWS') content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens."