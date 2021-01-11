Manchin Now More 'Open' to DC, Puerto Rico Statehood Question

Sen. Joe Manchin would not rule out granting the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico statehood—a change in tune from comments he made about the notion just a couple months ago.

During an interview on CNN, the Democratic senator told Jake Tapper he didn’t “know enough about that yet,” regarding D.C. statehood, adding that he wants to “see the pros and cons.”

“So I’m waiting to see all the facts. I’m open up to see everything,” he continued.

Regarding Puerto Rico, he responded similarly, saying he needed to see “more facts.”

The comments represent a change in tune from November, when CNN's John Berman asked Manchin a similar question about statehood.

“I don’t see the need for the D.C. statehood with the type of services that we’re getting in D.C. right now,” he said. “We have representation. They say no vote, you know, without representation. They have no voice, but they do. I’d have to hear more that, but right now I’m not convinced that’s the way to go.”

He was also “not convinced” Puerto Rico statehood was “the way to go,” either, though he was open to hearing debate on the matter.

Nevertheless, he said, “I don’t believe that is the direction we should be going right now.”