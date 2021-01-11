Gun Rights
NRA Responds to Biden's Threat to 'Defeat' the Second Amendment Group

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

There are plenty of issues conservatives are concerned about regarding an incoming Biden administration — among the most serious is what Democrats in control of the federal government will do to curtail gun rights.

Biden’s page on gun safety is a Second Amendment advocate’s nightmare — from wanting to “hold gun manufacturers accountable” to banning the “manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” to gun registration, and more.

Now, the president-elect has vowed to end the National Rifle Association (NRA), one of the nation’s strongest defenders of firearm ownership and rights — once and for all.

Responding to Gabby Giffords’s reflections on the 10-year anniversary of the day she was shot in the head, Biden said her “perseverance and immeasurable courage continue to inspire me and millions of others."

“I pledge to continue to work with you — and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country — to defeat the NRA and end our epidemic of gun violence,” he added.

While Giffords thanked him for being there in her "darkest days" and for being her ally in the fight for gun control, conservatives pushed back.

The NRA warned that "gun owners must stay vigilant" and "engaged" in the coming years.

The group also pinned a copy of the U.S. Constitution on its Twitter profile.

