Biden Pushes Idea of Discriminating Based on Race, Sex in Stimulus Plan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 6:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In detailing his plan for a multitrillion-dollar relief package to address the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the economy afloat, President-elect Joe Biden said he would prioritize everyone except for white, male-owned businesses. 

“Our focus will be on the small businesses on Main Street that aren’t wealthy and well-connected and that are facing real economic hardships through no fault of their own,” he said during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Our priority will be on Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American-owned small businesses, and women-owned businesses, finally having equal access to the resources needed to reopen and rebuild,” he continued. “We will make a concerted effort to help small businesses in low-income communities, in big cities, small towns, and rural communities that have faced systemic barriers to relief.
 
 “Think of the mom and pop owner with a couple of employees who can’t just pick up a phone and call a banker, or who doesn’t have lawyers and accountants to help them through the complicated rules to know if they even qualify, or who simply didn’t know there was even relief available in the first place,” Biden added. 

The Biden Transition Team highlighted that clip from his Friday speech on Twitter, which led critics to point out that was discrimination. 

