GOP
VIP

A Principled Fighter Has Joined the Republican Party

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
A Principled Fighter Has Joined the Republican Party

Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

If one thing has been made clear these past few months, which have been particularly tumultuous for the Republican Party, it is the need for principled fighters to join its ranks. The GOP needs courageous voices willing to stand up to the Left — bonus points if those people are Democrats-turned-Republicans.

Fortunately, one such lawmaker has decided to do just that. Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, who last year came out against his party and became a vocal supporter of President Trump, announced this week he officially changed parties.

“Moments ago, I announced that I am officially joining the Republican Party,” he said on Twitter. “Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight."

Jones spoke at the Save America rally on Wednesday and tweeted about the “responsibility” he now has.

Speaking about his decision to join the party just after the GOP's Senate losses in Georgia and prior to the riot by pro-Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol Building, Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney asked if he regretted it.

"No, I don't," he replied. "The Democratic Party does not believe in the Constitution consistently. They pick and choose. The Republican Party supports the Constitution in its entirety."

Jones said the Democratic Party no longer stands for what it once did and that his values align with those of the GOP now.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Trump Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Attend the Inauguration
Katie Pavlich
What Michelle Obama Just Called for Is What Trump Warned Us About Big Tech
Matt Vespa

Pelosi Tells Colleagues She's Talked to Joint Chiefs of Staff About Limiting Trump's Power
Cortney O'Brien
Ronna McDaniel Reelected as RNC Chair
Reagan McCarthy
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls For 'Unity' and 'Healing' Before Trolling Secretary DeVos
Reagan McCarthy

Tucker Rails Against CNN's Description of US Capitol Riot: 'Stop With the Lying!'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular