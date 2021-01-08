CNN

Tucker Rails Against CNN's Description of US Capitol Riot

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 6:45 AM
Tucker Rails Against CNN's Description of US Capitol Riot

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

After reflecting on the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, CNN appeared to have established the acceptable language the network's hosts could use to describe the events. Those who stormed the building would be referred to as “terrorists” and the event itself as an “insurrection.”

Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott pointed out the major problem with calling these people “terrorists” earlier on Thursday and said the media needs to look in the mirror. 

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson later addressed CNN’s characterization of the riot as an "insurrection," which he said was likely a marching order from the network’s president, Jeff Zucker.

“They understand how to use language, not simply to describe what is happening…they use it for political ends,” he said. “The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol wasn't an insurrection, it was a political protest that got completely out of control, as we said before, because the president recklessly encouraged it and that is wrong. But it was not an insurrection, stop with the lying!”

