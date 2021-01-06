'Knock It Off': What Has Sarah Palin Peeved About How Media Are Reporting DC Protesters

With the nation's capitol in chaos on Wednesday as protesters stormed the Capitol Building, Sarah Palin had a message for the media about how they ought to be reporting.

Sharing a photo of a bare chested man wearing horns, along with other questionable "patriots," the former Alaska governor said they need to be identified before labeling them.

"Media: quit labeling DC protestors 'Conservatives, Republicans, Tea Partiers, Trump Supporters, etc' LOOK IN TO WHO THESE PEOPLE ARE who’d choose an apparent leaderless insane swarm to create a perception of condoned violence. KNOCK IT OFF," she tweeted. "And to any insincere, fake DC “patriots” used as PLANTS - you will be found out."

Media: quit labeling DC protestors “Conservatives, Republicans, Tea Partiers, Trump Supporters, etc” LOOK IN TO WHO THESE PEOPLE ARE who’d choose an apparent leaderless insane swarm to create a perception of condoned violence. KNOCK IT OFF. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yodPLOsraR — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 6, 2021

(2/2) And to any insincere, fake DC “patriots” used as PLANTS - you will be found out. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 6, 2021

Jay Richards, research assistant professor at The Catholic University of America, questioned who would benefit most from such a situation.

"One question: Who are the greatest beneficiaries from a crowd identified with MAGA and Trump storming the US Capitol, and footage of it being broadcast around the country and the world?" he asked.

Richards pointed out vast numbers of Trump supporters were outside not engaged in a confrontation with Capitol Police to storm the building.

"The reality is, we don't know at this point who exactly is storming the Capitol. We do know there are hundreds of thousands of pro-Trump people outside not doing so," he said. "So maybe it would be prudent to suspend judgment on who is doing what until we know more."