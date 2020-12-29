Harvard Called Out For Being Too Woke in 'Birthing People' Description of Women

The Left loves to claim that those on the Right are anti-science, while at the same time denying what science actually says about gender, unborn babies, climate, lockdowns, and more.
An absurd demonstration of this comes from Harvard, one of the nation’s most prestigious universities.
In a message posted on Twitter last month, Harvard Medical School’s Postgraduate and Continuing Education department referred to women as “birthing people.”
“Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth,” they said. “These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice.”
Responding to widespread backlash, the department followed up with an explanation the next day.
“The webinar panelists used the term ‘birthing person’ to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as ‘women’ or ‘girls,’” they said. “We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women.”
The story gained traction again in recent days after The Christian Post, Campus Reform and other outlets reported on it.
Townhall columnist and the Radiance Foundation's Ryan Bomberger created a graphic of a pregnant woman in response and vowed to "keep illuminating simple truths in a world that denies what is real and celebrates what isn't."
I'll keep illuminating simple truths in a world that denies what is real and celebrates what isn't.— Ryan Bomberger (@ryanbomberger) December 29, 2020
Mothers are not "birthing people", "pregnant people", or "uterus owners". They're women.
#Biology101 #CreatedMaleOrFemale #WomenAreDifferent #MothersMatter #DontEraseWomen pic.twitter.com/8FnC0HIdWV
Others were equally disturbed by the word choice.
The fact that Harvard med doesn't even know that only women can give birth is very disturbing and troubling. https://t.co/n3ngwcq2H9— Will (@NoLeftTurns) December 29, 2020
LOL I assure you, everyone who gives birth is a woman. https://t.co/0MzX0h8Oau— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 29, 2020
The amount of wokness here is to much to even take seriously ?????? #women #womengivebirth https://t.co/HQmlTC2IPI— Ur Feelings Don't Matter (@Well4him) December 29, 2020
You've dishonored and degraded every women with this b.s. wokeness thinking... shame on all of you... https://t.co/sloAXSKPi8— Red 5 (@FU_Serious) December 29, 2020