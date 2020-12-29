Women
VIP

Harvard Called Out For Being Too Woke in 'Birthing People' Description of Women

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 2:58 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Harvard Called Out For Being Too Woke in 'Birthing People' Description of Women

Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

The Left loves to claim that those on the Right are anti-science, while at the same time denying what science actually says about gender, unborn babies, climate, lockdowns, and more.   

An absurd demonstration of this comes from Harvard, one of the nation’s most prestigious universities.

In a message posted on Twitter last month, Harvard Medical School’s Postgraduate and Continuing Education department referred to women as “birthing people.”

“Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth,” they said. “These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice.”

Responding to widespread backlash, the department followed up with an explanation the next day. 

“The webinar panelists used the term ‘birthing person’ to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as ‘women’ or ‘girls,’” they said. “We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women.”

The story gained traction again in recent days after The Christian Post, Campus Reform and other outlets reported on it.

Townhall columnist and the Radiance Foundation's Ryan Bomberger created a graphic of a pregnant woman in response and vowed to "keep illuminating simple truths in a world that denies what is real and celebrates what isn't."

Others were equally disturbed by the word choice. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

True Villains in Latest Cancel Culture Disgrace Are Those Who Groveled Before Woke Mob
Guy Benson

McConnell Blocks Sen. Sanders' Call to Vote on $2,000 Stimulus
Cortney O'Brien
What If I Were to Tell You COVID Cases Would Be Declining Nationally If Not For One State
Matt Vespa
Biden Promise to Asylum Seekers: 'Starting on Day One' We’re Going to Roll Back Trump’s Restrictions
Julio Rosas
Kamala Harris Receives Coronavirus Vaccine She Previously Opposed
Reagan McCarthy
WHO Official's Latest Comment About COVID-19 Has People Wondering If It's a 'Warning or a Threat'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular