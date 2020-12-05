'I'm Losing Everything': LA Business Owner Fights Back Tears Showing Double Standard on Outdoor Dining

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson recently predicted there would be “massive civil disobedience” in response to more lockdowns because for them to be credible, there can’t be hypocrisy by elected leaders. And as we have seen all too frequently lately, there appears to be nothing but hypocrisy when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

One recent example comes from a Los Angeles bar owner who discovered that LA Mayor Eric Garcetti approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company that was right across from her restaurant’s outdoor dining area, which he ordered closed.

Angela Marsden, owner of the Pineapple Hill Grill & Saloon, describes coming by her restaurant to pick up a few things to get ready for a protest she was organizing when she saw what had been constructed.

“I’m losing everything. Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio, which is right over here,” she says nearly in tears. “And people wonder why I’m protesting and why I have had enough.

“They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive, my staff cannot survive,” she continues.

“Look at this. Tell me that this is dangerous but right next to me, as a slap in my face, that’s safe. This is safe? Fifty feet away?” she asks.

“This is dangerous. Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom [are] responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment, that does not have a job, and all the businesses that are going under. And we need your help. We need somebody to do something about this.”

A judge ordered on Wednesday that public health officials in Los Angeles County need to provide scientific evidence to justify the ban on outdoor dining.

