One Government Agency Is Scrambling to Rehire Hundreds of Fired Employees

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 17, 2025 1:00 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly halted the firings of hundreds of federal employees who worked on the country’s nuclear weapons programs. 

Three officials who spoke with the Associated Press claimed that up to 350 employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) were abruptly dismissed on Thursday. Reportedly, some of these staffers lost access to their email accounts before they learned that they were axed. Others tried to enter their offices on Friday and were unable to do so.

Reportedly, the hundreds of staffers let go at NNSA were part of a purge carried out by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new agency under Trump that is spearheaded by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

By late Friday night, the agency’s acting administrator, Teresa Robbins, sent out a memo rescinding the firings for all but 28 of the hundreds of staffers who were fired. 

“This letter serves as formal notification that the termination decision issued to you on Feb. 13, 2025 has been rescinded, effective immediately,” said the memo, which was obtained by the AP.

Reportedly, the officials who spoke to the AP are contradicting an official statement from the Department of Energy. Reportedly, the DoE said that fewer than 50 NNSA staffers were fired. They were “probationary employees” who “held primarily administrative and clerical roles,” the DoE said. 

Reportedly, some of the staffers who were fired dealt with “woke” issues like climate change. Others dealt with nuclear issues.

Democrat lawmakers Sen. Patty Murray (WA) and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) called the firings “utterly callous and dangerous” in a joint statement.

“Until such time as we are briefed on these developments, we will not know the damage to our country and the world as a result of these haphazard and thoughtless firings,” they claimed.

Since Trump took office, DOGE employees have embedded themselves in a slew of government agencies in an effort to slash funding for “woke” initiatives and, in some cases, to shutter certain agencies altogether, as Townhall covered

