CNN Host Looked Not Pleased by This Particular Answer From a Swing State Focus Group

Democrats and liberal America got a gut punch from a swing state focus group of Biden-to-Trump voters who were unanimous in their support for what President Donald J. Trump is doing regarding reducing the size of government. Most also approved the work Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency were doing at the behest of President Trump.

Yet, this answer from one of the members, a black woman, seemed to have irritated CNN host Dana Bash.

CNN interviewed eleven Arizonans who voted for Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2024.



All eleven said they support the job President Trump has done in his first month in office.



"He got transgenders out of women's sports, that's number one!"



Dana Bash did not seem very pleased. pic.twitter.com/QobAXHPiSw — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 17, 2025

The liberal media knows the rules here. That black woman has a shield of protection, but more to the point—it shows how the Democratic Party agenda has pushed normal voters of all stripes into the GOP camp, at least on some of the cultural battles the Left views as existential. The only problem for the Left is that they’re pushing voters to our side.

The 2024 elections saw Democratic performance dip among all voter blocs—that’s not an accident. Also, it highlighted how Democrats don't know how people think anymore: shrinking the size of DC was never going to be an unpopular position.

Democrats think attacking Trump for shrinking the government is good politics. It’s not. Most say the government has too much power. And now, new research finds that every swing voter approves of Trump’s actions and “most also support Elon Musk’s efforts to slash government.” https://t.co/1FPL1K2b97 pic.twitter.com/KDdqGJFPZw — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 14, 2025

There's not much to attack Trump on for Democrats these days:

This Arizona focus group featured 11 voters who had voted for Biden in 2020. Engagious/Sago conducted it.