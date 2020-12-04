Trump Lawyers Allege in New Lawsuit That 40,000 Voted Twice in Nevada Election

Trump campaign lawyers filed a lawsuit in Nevada on Thursday, telling a judge they have evidence of double voting, dead people voting, and thousands having voted without a mailing address in the state or who had changed their address to a different state.

Joe Biden won the state by 33,596 votes and the election results were certified last week.

Jesse Binnall, the lawyer for the Trump campaign, told [Judge James] Russell that 1,506 votes cast in the election came from dead voters. He and the Nevada Republican Party also provided these allegations: 2,468 votes by voters who changed their address to another state or country

42,284 voters who voted twice

About 20,000 voters who voted in Nevada without a Nevada mailing address […] Binnall told the judge his argument focused on Nevada’s mail-in voting law, which allowed registrars to send ballots to every registered voter. Previous state lawsuits found no issue with the law. (8 News Now)

-2,468 votes by voters that legally changed their address to another state or country

-Appx 42k voters who voted twice in NV

-Appx 1,500 voters listed as deceased by the SSA

-Almost 20k NV voters with a non NV mailing address

-Appx 6k USPS flags on vacant addresses — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 3, 2020

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, the Nevada GOP shared video of the 20 binders they had containing evidence.

We have 20 binders containing 8,000 pages of evidence that will be presented in just a few minutes showing what took place this election in Nevada! pic.twitter.com/oOEpl4HCCW — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 3, 2020

Today, in the Election Contest hearing a lot was said about our data and our data expert report. Since we believe in transparency, we are releasing this report to the public so people can decide for themselves and judge this case based on its merits: https://t.co/RJr8wrFUyq — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 4, 2020

“This election was unfortunately stolen,” Binnall said, reports 8 News Now. “We cannot turn a blind eye with evidence like this. We cannot allow an election to be stolen.”

Kevin Hamilton, the lawyer for the Democrats, said evidence is what matters, which he claims Trump's legal team is "missing."

“In a court of law, it’s evidence that counts, not tweets or social media bluster, not hearsay or speculation, it’s evidence and that’s what’s missing in the record before the court,” Hamilton noted.

The judge said he wanted to review all the evidence and that a decision could come as soon as Friday.