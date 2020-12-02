Walter Williams

'A Great Loss for America': RIP Walter Williams

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 02, 2020 3:10 PM
  Share   Tweet  
'A Great Loss for America': RIP Walter Williams

Source: Screenshot/Facebook via Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise

Walter Williams, the John M. Olin distinguished professor of economics at George Mason University and longtime columnist, has died at the age of 84.

Williams began writing a weekly column, "A Minority View," in 1981, the last of which, titled "Black Education Tragedy Is New," published Wednesday. His columns have appeared on Townhall.com for more than 25 yearsHe is also the author of 10 books, including the most recent, "Race and Economics: How Much Can Be Blamed on Discrimination?" and "Up from the Projects: An Autobiography," and published more than 150 scholarly articles, according to Economic Policy Journal.

"Walter was a great communicator of ideas and a prolific, provocative and uncompromising writer," wrote fellow GMU colleague Veronique de Rugy. "His voice, his happy-warrior demeanor, his cosmopolitan views, his endless fight on behalf of those with no political voices, and his generosity to all of us at Mason will be missed."

Tributes to Williams, whom his colleagues called a "freedom fighter," flooded social media.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Kayleigh McEnany Tells the Press: You Didn't Read AG Barr's Complete Comments on Voter Fraud
Cortney O'Brien
GOP Group Rolls Out 'Biden Accountability Initiative' to Counter Incoming Administration
Reagan McCarthy
Vice President Pence Swears in Mark Kelly to Arizona Senate Seat
Reagan McCarthy
Former Trump Campaign Manager Explains What Went Wrong
Katie Pavlich
LISTEN: Don Jr. Urges Georgians to Support Perdue and Loeffler to Protect His Father's Accomplishments
VIP
Guy Benson
CNN Winds Up With Egg on Their Face After Failed Attempt to Fact Check Tucker Carlson
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular