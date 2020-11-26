GOP Poll Watcher and Fraud Expert Gives Explosive Testimony About What He Observed Happen in Delaware County

Gregory Stenstrom, a Navy veteran and forensic computer scientist, testified Wednesday before the State Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, about an election process in Delaware County he described as being “forensically destructive.”

“In all cases the chain of custody was broken,” the GOP poll watcher said. “It was broken for the mail in ballots, the drop box ballots, the election day USB card flash drives."

"In all cases the chain of custody was broken."



Not one procedure defined by the Delaware County Board of Elections and Election Process Review was followed, he added.

Stenstrom said he, along with Democratic poll watchers, witnessed a person described as “not a part of the process” come in with bags of USB cards, uploading them into machines.

"I personally observed USB cards being uploaded to voting machines by the voting machine warehouse supervisor on multiple occasions. I saw this personally. I brought it to the attention of the deputy sheriff who was there stationed, who was a senior law enforcement officer, and I brought to the attention of the clerk of elections," he said.

"I brought it to their attention. I objected, and I said this person is not being observed," he continued. "He’s not part of the process that I can see, and he’s walking in with baggies — which we have pictures of and it was submitted in our affidavits — and he was sticking these USBs into the machines.

"So I personally witnessed that happen over 24 times. We have multiple other witnesses who saw it, including Democrat poll watchers."

“As of today, 47 USB cards are missing, and they are nowhere to be found,” added Stenstrom. “I was told personally that these 24 to 30 cards that were uploaded weren’t there.”

Stenstrom also said he was assured that there were between 10-20 GOP poll watchers at the counting center but he wanted to go see for himself. He was required to wait five hours before being allowed in.

"As as an expert in this, I think it’s impossible to verify the validity of about 100,000 to 120,000 votes. Delaware County’s got 425,000 registered voters. Approximately 300,000 of them voted I don’t know what they exact number … but of that number over 100,000 are in question in my mind," he said.

At one point Stenstrom and a Democratic poll watcher observed between 60,000-70,000 unopened mail-in ballots in a locked room.

"They were in boxes of 500, stacked in neatly. The gentleman that came in with me is a Democrat poll watcher, is a forensic pathologist, a very detailed, very dedicated man and he took meticulous notes, as well, and I verified with him, 'Are you seeing what I’m seeing?'" he recalled.

"We both agreed — a GOP poll watcher and a Democrat poll watcher — that we had witnessed 60 to 70,000 [unopened mail-in ballots]. We had a little bit of a disagreement there," he continued. "The problem with that was by that time the mail-in ballots had already been counted. So 120,000 mail-in ballots had already been counted, posted, and done. So my question is, where do the 70,000 ballots go? And nobody knows. We have a picture in here of a large number of boxes that I took that were filled with what appeared to be ballots sitting by the BlueCrest machine. They were there for about three hours and then they disappeared."

Stenstrom said the forensic evidence is now gone.

"We just learned two days ago that all chain of custody logs, records, yellow sheets, everything was gone," he said. "All forensic evidence, all custody sheets in Delaware County are gone."

Because the process was so "forensically destructive" he argued a recount wouldn't help.

"I don’t believe as a citizen and an observer to this that anybody could certify that vote in any good conscience," he said. "And if the Democrats that are part of this process had followed their own procedures...we would be in a situation where they could exonerate themselves and they could say 'Mr. Stenstrom, you've been misinformed, we have evidence here that refutes what you say.' But that's not the case, they can't do that."



