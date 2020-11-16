CNN

This Exchange Between CNN's Tapper and Dr. Fauci 'Could Red Pill a Whole Generation of Kids'

Nov 16, 2020
Source: Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

As health experts and states issue warnings about Thanksgiving that include limiting the number of people who can gather, eating outdoors, and in some cases quarantining for two weeks prior, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dr. Anthony Fauci are already looking ahead to Christmas as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Noting that Fauci thinks Americans should cancel Turkey Day plans with people outside of one’s family, Tapper wondered when people can start to “safely gather for family events like this.”

The NIAID director responded noting that a “number of factors” are involved, including the release of a vaccine and getting an “overwhelming majority of people” to take the vaccine. If that’s done, things could start to get back to normal “as we get into the second and third quarter of the year.”

“Christmas is probably not gonna be possible,” Tapper then said, noting Fauci’s timetable.  
 
 “Yeah,” he responded. “I'm -- well, I think that, if we get most of the country vaccinated in the second, third quarter of the year, and the vaccine continues to prove its efficacy, and people adhere to those fundamental measures, I think we can start approaching the degree -- it's not going to be a light switch, Jake.”

In the same interview, Fauci recommended continuing with “public health measures” such as social distancing and mask wearing even after a vaccine. 

Director and producer Robby Starbuck said the exchange between the two “could red pill a whole generation of kids.”

Most Popular