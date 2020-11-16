Michigan

Dr. Scott Atlas Has An Important Clarification About His Tweet Responding to New Michigan Lockdown

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 8:36 AM
  Share   Tweet
Dr. Scott Atlas Has An Important Clarification About His Tweet Responding to New Michigan Lockdown

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Sunday evening Dr. Scott Atlas responded to news that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was planning a “three-week pause” as cases of coronavirus in the state surged, arguing that the only way lockdowns will end is if freedom-loving people “rise up.”

“The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp” he said, sharing news about the order, which halts in-person learning and shuts down indoor dining, stadiums, theaters, and more. 

By "rise up," Atlas, a Hoover Institution senior fellow and adviser on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, most certainly did not mean "violence."

"Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence," he clarified in a follow-up tweet. "NEVER!!"

"In the spring, we listened to public health experts and saved thousands of lives together," Whitmer said on Sunday. "I am personally asking each and every one of you to channel that same energy and do everything in your power to protect our communities from this virus and save lives again."

Update: Responding to the tweet on MSNBC, Whitmer said "it actually took my breath away."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Gov. Kristi Noem Reacts to Obama's 'Ridiculous' Election Message
Cortney O'Brien
This Exchange Between CNN's Tapper and Dr. Fauci 'Could Red Pill a Whole Generation of Kids'
Leah Barkoukis
Sen. Blackburn: Chuck Schumer's Agenda is on the Ballot in Georgia
Reagan McCarthy
Another Major Company Announces a Successful, More Effective Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine
Katie Pavlich

What Obama Is Forgetting in His Comparison of Trump to a Dictator
Leah Barkoukis

Was Election Software Rigged? Sidney Powell Lays Out the Trump Team's Findings.
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular