Cuomo Dishes Out Advice on Leadership He Really Should've Taken Himself

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Putting his irresponsible public doubts about the success of coronavirus vaccines aside, which he has now walked back, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s leadership in handling the coronavirus pandemic in his state has been a disaster. From his infamous nursing home policy that killed thousands of seniors, to what appears to be an intentional manipulation of the data to downplay its tragic impact, to lying that it ever happened at all—few if any governors can be said to have managed the pandemic worse than Cuomo. But to top it all off, the governor then had the audacity to write about his leadership during the crisis.

It is in this context that his comments over the weekend have infuriated so many. In a speech at the Riverside Church in Morningside Heights in Manhattan on Sunday, Cuomo said true leaders shouldn’t be defensive when mistakes get made.

"The key is to be strong and secure enough to admit your mistakes and admit your shortcomings," he said, "don't get defensive."

Fox News's Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID, shared video of his speech, commenting: "This guy is a real piece of work."

