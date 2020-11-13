In 'Despicable' Comparison, CNN's Amanpour Likens Trump Era to Kristallnacht

CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour compared President Trump's first term to Kristallnacht, as commemorations of the two-day 1938 pogrom against Jews took place this week. During “The Night of Broken Glass,” Nazis set fire to synagogues, vandalized businesses, schools, and homes, and killed 91 Jews.

9-10 November 1938 | November Pogrom (#Kristallnacht) – a pogrom against the Jews throughout Nazi Germany. Hundreds killed & died by suicide, 30,000 men arrested, over 1,000 synagogues burnt, over 7,000 Jewish businesses destroyed or damaged: https://t.co/hrrnJUqR3e pic.twitter.com/D0aMDflWtb — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 9, 2020

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Kristallnacht was a turning point in the history of the Third Reich, marking the shift from antisemitic rhetoric and legislation to the violent, aggressive anti-Jewish measures that would culminate with the Holocaust.”

She began a segment on her program noting that it has been 82 years since Kristallnacht, which "was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth."

How could she compare this to President Trump's tenure, you wonder?

“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth,” she said.

The comparison led to widespread backlash against the CNN International anchor.

This is ??@camanpour on? ?@CNN? comparing Trump’s tenure to Nazi Germany. How the hell is this sort of prejudice tolerated on mainstream media?



Third rate rubbish. pic.twitter.com/EG9eB9vQWo — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) November 12, 2020

It's hard to believe but there is something that is much worse than CNN: CNN international https://t.co/l4FsK1AejH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 13, 2020

DISGUSTING demeaning of the Holocaust by ?@camanpour?, ?@CNN.



How far the left goes to wrongfully attack ?@realDonaldTrump? is depraved.



Will ?@cnn do the right thing?



CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Likens Trump’s Tenure to Nazi Germany https://t.co/NnhWOZHbaV — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 13, 2020

Here we see CNN’s @camanpour pissing on the graves of the 6,000,000 Jews murdered by the Nazis. @CNNPR, you’re an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/9ZXEdLTWTC — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 13, 2020