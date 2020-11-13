Donald Trump

In 'Despicable' Comparison, CNN's Amanpour Likens Trump Era to Kristallnacht

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 7:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
In 'Despicable' Comparison, CNN's Amanpour Likens Trump Era to Kristallnacht

Source: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour compared President Trump's first term to Kristallnacht, as commemorations of the two-day 1938 pogrom against Jews took place this week. During “The Night of Broken Glass,” Nazis set fire to synagogues, vandalized businesses, schools, and homes, and killed 91 Jews.

According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Kristallnacht was a turning point in the history of the Third Reich, marking the shift from antisemitic rhetoric and legislation to the violent, aggressive anti-Jewish measures that would culminate with the Holocaust.”

She began a segment on her program noting that it has been 82 years since Kristallnacht, which "was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth."

How could she compare this to President Trump's tenure, you wonder? 

“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth,” she said.

The comparison led to widespread backlash against the CNN International anchor. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Nicole Malliotakis Is Entering Congress With a Message for 'the Squad'
Cortney O'Brien
'That Did Not Occur': Fox News Hosts Acknowledge What They Got Wrong on Election Night
Leah Barkoukis

Mississippi Governor's Response to More Lockdowns May Signal Widespread Rebellion Ahead
Leah Barkoukis
Arizona Republican Party Files Lawsuit to Enforce Hand Count By Precinct
Bronson Stocking
WATCH: Adam Schiff and Joy Reid Fret Over Republican-Led Investigations
Bronson Stocking
Ex-Clinton Aide Details the 'Stealthy Road' to a Trump Victory That's Being Overlooked
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular