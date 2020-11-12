Trump Presents Scenario He Claims Would Allow Him to 'Easily Win' Arizona

Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in Arizona continues to shrink. On Monday evening, the former vice president was ahead by 14,746 votes, down from 16,952 votes, according to Sunday’s update. By Wednesday night, that lead came down to 11,635.

Results from newly counted ballots in Maricopa County released Wednesday night favored President Donald Trump, but not by a wide enough margin to overtake President-elect Joe Biden in Arizona. County election workers had tallied 13,362 ballots since Tuesday night. About 53% of those votes went to Trump and 44% went to Biden. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Biden held an 11,635-vote lead over Trump in the Arizona vote count. Trump would need about 74% of the 24,738 ballots left to tabulate statewide, in order to surpass Biden and win the state's 11 Electoral College votes. (The Arizona Republic)

On Thursday morning, President Trump shared The Arizona Republic report and presented a scenario that he claimed would allow him to "easily" win the state.

"From 200,000 votes to less than 10,000 votes," he said on Twitter. "If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona also!"

The comment comes after Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Wednesday that Joe Biden will win the state.

"There’s less than 50,000 votes to count and the president would have to get 65 percent of them to win Arizona, so it does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona," he told Fox Business in an interview. Weighing in on the Trump campaign lawsuit in the state over "incorrectly rejected votes" in Maricopa County, Brnovich said it only challenges 180 ballots, noting that "even if it was possible that those votes flip, I do not think it will make a difference."