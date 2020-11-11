Poll Worker in Battleground State Alleges Voter Fraud Happened Out of a Biden Van

An anonymous poll worker alleged on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” that voter fraud was committed in Clark County, Nevada.

The woman, whose identity was concealed and voice disguised, explained what she saw during a break.

"I went out to go for a walk on my break and I probably had a 150, 175-foot stretch where I was walking, the Biden van was parked along this stretch. I was walking to it, so about 150 feet, I was walking and I could see these people hand over what appeared to be white envelopes, just hand over to this table," she recalled. "And as I got closer, the envelopes were being torn open, there were two men — two people dropping the envelopes, and two people ripping them open and turning and facing the van and drawing on them or marking them. And as I got closer, as I was walking they would put things down and pick more paper up and mark them on the van and put them down and pick some more. And as I got closer I thought, 'Those are ballots.' And I didn't — you know, I was in my polling uniform, basically, and as I walked by I looked and I thought, 'Those are ballots.' It was kind of was an odd — like, what are they doing? There were four total people, two were marking and opening the envelopes and the paper. It took about a six-minute walk to walk this parking lot and I just walked my entire lunch hour. So I came around a second time and they're still opening and marking the ballots."

Laura Ingraham interviews Nevada poll worker, face and voice masked, who claims to have seen rampant voter fraud pic.twitter.com/Kyy6PhLS9J — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 11, 2020

She said she walked by them four to five times, and "on the next time I walked by, they were putting them in the envelopes. They were putting them in a white and pink envelope.”

The poll worker then explained that people stood together shoulder to shoulder to form a wall to prevent onlookers from seeing what was happening, which frightened her.

She did not say anything because poll workers were instructed not to interact with anyone outside of the polling center.



The poll worker has submitted a sworn affidavit to the Trump campaign about what happened.

“The affidavit, which has been submitted to the Justice Department, also claims voters were allowed to cast ballots without valid identification,” Fox News reports.