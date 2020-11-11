Donald Trump

BREAKING: Decision Desk Projects Winners of Alaska Races

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 8:33 AM
BREAKING: Decision Desk Projects Winners of Alaska Races

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file

Decision Desk projected President Trump and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan as winners of their respective races in Alaska Thursday morning. Alaska carries three electoral votes.   

With 72.42 - 83.33 percent of the votes in, President Trump was ahead 56.95 percent to Joe Biden's 39.11 percent

Sullivan, meanwhile, was ahead of opponent Al Gross 57.52 percent to 37.51 percent.

The projected results of the Alaska Senate race means Republicans have reached 50 seats in the upper chamber. The two Georgia Senate races are headed for a runoff in January. 

The long wait for results frustrated many but had to do with the "sprawling geography" of the state.

[T]he drawn-out count is, in fact, going according to plan, although that plan has been criticized by some state officials. Due to Alaska’s sprawling geography, officials count absentee ballots that arrive within 10 days of Election Day as long as they’re postmarked by then. If the ballots are coming from outside the U.S., they’re given 15 days to arrive as long as they have the appropriate postmark. [...] Because of the process used to ferret out duplicate voting, Alaska doesn’t begin counting mail-in ballots until well after Election Day... (Yahoo)

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with additional information.

