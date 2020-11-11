BREAKING: Decision Desk Projects Winners of Alaska Races

Decision Desk projected President Trump and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan as winners of their respective races in Alaska Thursday morning. Alaska carries three electoral votes.

With 72.42 - 83.33 percent of the votes in, President Trump was ahead 56.95 percent to Joe Biden's 39.11 percent.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of AK And Its 3 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 11-11 8:22 AM EST



All Results: https://t.co/8VxbhWIELL — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 11, 2020

Sullivan, meanwhile, was ahead of opponent Al Gross 57.52 percent to 37.51 percent.

Decision Desk HQ Projects @DanSullivan_AK (R) Has Won Election To The Senate From The State Of AK



Race Called At 11-11 8:22 AM EST



All Results: https://t.co/8VxbhWIELL — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 11, 2020

The projected results of the Alaska Senate race means Republicans have reached 50 seats in the upper chamber. The two Georgia Senate races are headed for a runoff in January.

Democrats lost all 3 races. https://t.co/6rhzfhDm5V — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 11, 2020

The long wait for results frustrated many but had to do with the "sprawling geography" of the state.

[T]he drawn-out count is, in fact, going according to plan, although that plan has been criticized by some state officials. Due to Alaska’s sprawling geography, officials count absentee ballots that arrive within 10 days of Election Day as long as they’re postmarked by then. If the ballots are coming from outside the U.S., they’re given 15 days to arrive as long as they have the appropriate postmark. [...] Because of the process used to ferret out duplicate voting, Alaska doesn’t begin counting mail-in ballots until well after Election Day... (Yahoo)

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with additional information.