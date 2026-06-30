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OPINION

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory

Kurt Schlichter
Kurt Schlichter | Jun 30, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Calm down about todays birthright citizenship case, Trump v. Barbara. We were always going to lose. That was expected by anyone who understands how the courts work; what wasnt expected is that this ruling was such a huge step toward eventual victory. You dont have to be happy, but you dont have to freak out. We’re winning.

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Heres the deal. Let me give it to you from the perspective of a politically informed lawyer, because I understand a little about how courts think, having been raised in a house with a mother who was a judge and appearing in courts all the way up to the Ninth Circuit for 30 years. Its important you understand all the context to see where we are really at. Its also important that you keep your feelings in check and not freak out like an emotionally incontinent teenage girl who catches her mom reading her diary.

Lets talk about the 14th Amendment, which establishes birthright citizenship in the view of the very narrow majority. That “very narrow” part is key. For about 150 years, the common legal understanding of the 14th Amendment has been that it provides that, with narrow exceptions (such as the children of ambassadors), anyone born in the United States is an American citizen. And the text of the amendment can be read to support that. Now, you dont have to like that, and you dont have to agree with that reading—like most of you, I think the stronger argument is the one against birthright citizenship for children of transients and illegal aliens—but whether you agree or disagree, its not so legally ridiculous as to be disconnected from reality. And it was the reality until new scholarship, developed over the last couple of decades, began to seriously challenge it.

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CONSERVATISM KURT SCHLICHTER SUPREME COURT

Let’s understand how the courts work. They dont like changing things. They revere precedent. It takes a lot to get a new understanding of the Constitution to become the mainstream interpretation. Look at the Second Amendment. For a century, it was understood to allow pretty much any regulation of guns, as long as the regulation was reasonable,” which it always ended up being in the eyes of the courts. The Heller decision completely changed that, and that decision was based on new scholarship. Thats the same process as were going through with birthright citizenship. Were challenging something thats been established, and you need to understand that our constitutional system is designed to make that hard. 

Yeah, we lost today—barely. And that “barely” part is the good news. This was a 5–4 decision on the constitutional issue. Obviously, the three liberals voted against it because they will always vote the way that they perceive helps leftism. If illegal alien kids were believed to be aspiring Republicans, they wouldve been on the other side. None of these legal arguments that Im talking about apply to them; they are hacks, and they dont vote on principle. Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Barrett do vote on principle; their vote was entirely predictable to anyone familiar with how the courts work. Its just that their principle is wrong, reflecting the old and established view of the 14th Amendment that we are currently challenging with new scholarship. Lots of people are wrong, and it doesnt make them the antichrist. Yes, I know all the arguments in favor of changing the understanding of birthright citizenship, and we dont need to relitigate them here. Just understand that in any case, both sides believe in their arguments. What we need to do is make an effort to get folks nominated to SCOTUS who are more open to new challenges to old thinking because we are making a lot of new challenges to old thinking.

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Frankly, I expected SCOTUS to punt completely and rule only on the executive order that President Donald Trump issued. Theres a principle in law that you try to resolve things without reaching constitutional issues if you can, and Trump challenged birthright citizenship with an executive order. Did he have the power to issue such an executive order? I expected the Court to rule that he did not and to avoid the constitutional issue entirely. If the Court decided to confront the constitutional issue, I expected a 7–2 ruling with Justice Alito and Justice Thomas in dissent. What we got was Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch both stepping in and accepting, at least to some extent, the new thinking on the 14th Amendment citizenship clause.

This is huge, people. Its enormous, and the dramatic implications in favor of reforming the old idea of birthright citizenship are being swamped by people freaking out over what was an entirely predictable response to anyone whos vaguely familiar with how courts work. 

Heres the reality—we are one seat away from changing birthright citizenship. We win today, but this decision moves us forward. Frankly, I expected this evolving understanding of birthright citizenship—which I view as inevitable in the face of the reality of illegal alien anchor babies and birth tourism—to take a decade or two. Again, thats how our Constitution is designed. Its not designed to be quick, whether we want it to or it needs to be or not. But this was quick.

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Note that this was a 194-page decision when you count all the dissents and concurrences, and I havent read it in great detail yet. Its going to get torn apart and assessed word by word over the next few days, and keep an eye on that. Lurking inside, there may be some hints about legislative ways to curb some of the abuses—like Red Chinese tiger moms flying in for a week to give birth to a kid and flying home with an American citizen—that will pass muster with the majority in the future. In other words, by statute or even executive order, we may be able to limit some of the abuses without a constitutional amendment or a change at the Supreme Court. Sadly, the classic illegal alien anchor baby problem is not going to change under this current understanding of the 14th Amendment. Its going to have to wait until we get a Court that goes our way.

What today shows is that we are closer to that than ever. We are on the verge of winning, and my assessment is that our victory is now inevitable.

Would I have loved Justice Barrett or Chief Justice Roberts to have defied their natural judicial conservatism—in the non-political sense—and embraced the new thinking today? Yeah, that wouldve been great, but it wasnt in the cards. Instead, we got two votes that I frankly didnt expect. And those two votes position us for victory. If one of those five majority justices goes away and President Donald Trump appoints the replacement, its very likely we will have a 6–3 majority that supports limiting the current idea of effectively unlimited birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

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Let me put it in sportsball terms. We didnt score a touchdown today, but we moved the ball down the field and put ourselves in position for a field goal or maybe even a touchdown in the next couple of plays.

So dont freak out, don’t cry, dont scream and yell. Theres no reason to. This result was better than we had any right to expect at this juncture in the process of changing the way the 14th Amendments citizenship clause is viewed under the law. And this is why keeping the Senate in 2026 is more important than ever.

Cheer up. Dont doom. We did better than we had any right to expect, and in the end were going to win.

🛳️ Ahoy, join me on the conservative Gulf of America Cruise that isnt just a bunch of obsolete losers guzzling Zima on the Lido Deck! Larry OConnor, Scott Jennings, and I are sailing the Caribbean this November on an epic voyage of discovery and owning the libs. All aboard this Salem/Townhall event! Sign up now!

BIG NEWS! Kurts next action-packed conservative novel, American Warlord,” is out for presale now! Read Kurts Kelly Turnbull/Peoples Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

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