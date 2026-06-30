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Tipsheet

The Socialist Earthquake Strikes Colorado

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 11:00 PM
The Socialist Earthquake Strikes Colorado
PJ Media

The game has changed. While known for being tough, Colorado is now another incubator for Marxist radicals. The Democrats face a full-blown insurgency. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), once considered a sure shot for the 2026 gubernatorial nomination, lost to Attorney General Phil Weiser. The biggest shock was the defeat of Rep. Diana DeGette, who has served in Congress for nearly 30 years, and was ousted by challenger Melat Kiros, who, among many things, said that we deserved the 9/11 attacks 

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Bennet had a 30-point lead in the polls but was gradually ground down by attacks that portrayed him as a DC insider

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In New York, socialists dominated the congressional primaries, so this is a nationwide issue for Democrats, who thought name ID and money could quash these people. Just like how they misread Trump, the establishment can't grasp why they're being picked apart. The brand sucks, guys. It's been this way for months, like an open sore, and now infection is taking over. 

"The socialist takeover of the Democrat Party is no longer confined to deep-blue strongholds. The radicals are taking over battleground districts, putting must-win seats out of reach for Democrats and sinking their chances of flipping the House,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said in a press release following the red wave crashing into the Centennial State. 

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