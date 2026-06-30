The Socialist Earthquake Strikes Colorado

The game has changed. While known for being tough, Colorado is now another incubator for Marxist radicals. The Democrats face a full-blown insurgency. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), once considered a sure shot for the 2026 gubernatorial nomination, lost to Attorney General Phil Weiser. The biggest shock was the defeat of Rep. Diana DeGette, who has served in Congress for nearly 30 years, and was ousted by challenger Melat Kiros, who, among many things, said that we deserved the 9/11 attacks

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Bennet had a 30-point lead in the polls but was gradually ground down by attacks that portrayed him as a DC insider.

Decision Desk HQ projects Melat Kiros wins the CO US House 1 Democratic Primary#DecisionMade: 10:31 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ExYwfWhKv3 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 1, 2026

A 15 term incumbent in Colorado, Diana Degette, has lost the Democrat primary to a 29 year old socialist, Melat Kiros. That’s four incumbents losing primaries to socialists in a week. Every state now has a Mamdani, the Democrat party is on a rapid descent to communism. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 1, 2026

Melat Kiros (DSA) wants to abolish ICE and give full citizenship to every illegal migrant (over 20 million)



She just won the primary in Colorado pic.twitter.com/MEJ11pILrm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

Socialist candidate Melat Kiros, who was born in Ethiopia, is about to beat 15-term incumbent Diana DeGette in the Democrat primary for Colorado's 1st Congressional District.



Here she is saying that 9/11 was America's fault. pic.twitter.com/2uHNYfeASX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 1, 2026

Hardcore leftist supported by ‘America deserved 9/11’ psycho Piker, who similarly called 9/11 “inevitable” & couldn’t say whether deadly jihadist attack on Jews in her state was antisemitism…appears to knock off less hardcore but v committed leftist in CO Dem House primary. https://t.co/B7SuJgIKZD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 1, 2026

You can always tell when @DCCC doesn’t like a far-left candidate who won the primary bc they don’t make them a congrats graphic unlike their other candidates pic.twitter.com/5pxfc8Pwrt — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) July 1, 2026

In New York, socialists dominated the congressional primaries, so this is a nationwide issue for Democrats, who thought name ID and money could quash these people. Just like how they misread Trump, the establishment can't grasp why they're being picked apart. The brand sucks, guys. It's been this way for months, like an open sore, and now infection is taking over.

"The socialist takeover of the Democrat Party is no longer confined to deep-blue strongholds. The radicals are taking over battleground districts, putting must-win seats out of reach for Democrats and sinking their chances of flipping the House,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said in a press release following the red wave crashing into the Centennial State.

🚨 REMINDER



Colorado Democrat Congressional candidate Manny Rutinel refused to answer if he backs a universal single-payer health system. pic.twitter.com/4UXacQZ1ga — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2026

Progressive Manny Rutinel wins primary in battleground Colorado House district https://t.co/ERPj0tMD50 — POLITICO (@politico) July 1, 2026

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The inmates are running the asylum in the Colorado Democrat Party, and Manny Rutinel is the face of the radical socialist takeover.



Voters will reject this lifelong vegan and Green New Deal activist, who has spent his entire adult life working to raise costs and kill jobs. https://t.co/X8vVBawNZQ — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) July 1, 2026

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