Trump Will Reportedly Start Holding Rallies Again

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 6:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

President Trump will reportedly hold campaign-style rallies again as he continues to fight election results projecting Joe Biden as the winner. 

The rallies will focus on the campaign’s litigation efforts, including highlighting obituaries of those who cast ballots in the 2020 election.

According to Axios, the Trump team is not only “ready to announce specific recount teams in key states,” they’re also launching a “campaign-style media operation.”

The group is also staffing a campaign-style media operation.

  • The team led by Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh is now a surrogate messaging center. It will pump out "regular press briefings, releases on legal action and obviously things like talking points and booking people strategically on television," one adviser said.
  • They'll also make a big play to raise money for their legal defense fund.

Trump's formal legal team includes 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, lawyer Justin Clark, and senior advisers Jason Miller and David Bossie.

  • Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, as well as former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, are also advising.

Trump's team claims there is "no daylight" between them and the White House — chiefly senior adviser Jared Kushner and current Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

  • "We all have the same goal in mind, which is using the legal process over the next many days and weeks ahead to make sure that the president is re-elected," one adviser said. (Axios)

Predictably, liberals were less than pleased with the report. 

Most Popular