Ohio, Pennsylvania Bakeries With Track Records of Correctly Predicting Elections Show Clear Winner

If so many "real" polls got it wrong in 2016, we should at least be open to looking at other survey methods, no matter how unconventional. For bakeries in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Ohio, there is, so far, a clear front-runner in their cookie polls.

Let’s start with Lochel’s family owned-bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, which has correctly predicted the last three elections (the owner has been doing the cookie poll for the past four election cycles).

Bakery owner Kathleen Lochel said the Trump cookies are flying off the shelves, outselling the Joe Biden cookies by a nearly 6 to 1 margin.

“We had one guy drive twice from Staten Island for them,” Lochel told FoxNews.com.

“We plan on tallying them up tomorrow night, to do our final tally,” she said on Monday morning. “But right now, Donald Trump is still in the lead… we’ve sold about 28,000 [Trump] cookies to 5,000 [of Biden’s].

She predicts by the end of Monday’s sales, the Trump cookies should “probably approach 29,000.”

“This is definitely by far the busiest we’ve ever been,” she added.

Eric Trump even touted the bakery last month.

Thank you Pennsylvania! We love you! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qwoqpmt2JI — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 30, 2020

The owner said the bakery will be creating a cookie celebrating the winner, no matter who it is.

“I think people just love that they’re participating in something,” she told FoxNews.com. “It brings people together, regardless of the Democrats or Republicans.”

Now, let's take a look at Ohio.

The Busken Bakery chain in the Cincinnati area has correctly predicted the presidential election winner since 1984 with their cookie poll.

This year’s treats have a red cookie with a caricature of Trump and a blue one with Biden.

The bakery said the final tally will be announced on Wednesday, but their last update on Monday showed Trump in the lead.