Donald Trump

Trump Pulls Off Victory in Bellwether Ohio

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 11:30 PM
Source: Win McNamee/Pool via AP

Republicans were very uneasy about how Ohio was looking early in the night, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was ahead by 10 percentage points. But that was largely due to the fact that ballots cast prior to Election Day were counted first and those leaned heavily Democratic. In-person votes were tabulated afterward, and Trump quickly closed the gap. 

Now, he is the projected winner of the Buckeye State—a good sign because Ohio is considered a bellwether state, having voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 1944, with the exception of the 1960 matchup between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

It's also noteworthy that Trump beat Biden in Mahoning County, where Youngstown is located.

Trump won the state in 2016 by 8 percentage points. 

