Trump Pulls Off Victory in Bellwether Ohio

Republicans were very uneasy about how Ohio was looking early in the night, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was ahead by 10 percentage points. But that was largely due to the fact that ballots cast prior to Election Day were counted first and those leaned heavily Democratic. In-person votes were tabulated afterward, and Trump quickly closed the gap.

You see how powerful the final 10-15% of the precincts reporting are given the early voting shift. Everyone was panicking over Ohio and now Trump is crushing it. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) November 4, 2020

Now, he is the projected winner of the Buckeye State—a good sign because Ohio is considered a bellwether state, having voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 1944, with the exception of the 1960 matchup between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of OH And Its 18 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 11-03 11:19 PM



All Results: https://t.co/dmd6wmGl3z — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

It's also noteworthy that Trump beat Biden in Mahoning County, where Youngstown is located.

Trump wins Mahoning County, Ohio—hasn't been won by a Republican since 1972



The rust belt is making major moves towards @realDonaldTrump! Joe Biden is BAD for Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, & Pennsylvania — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2020

You don't win both Ohio and Florida and lose the presidency. It's not a math thing; it's a cultural thing. I've been writing about this for years — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) November 4, 2020

Also: does anyone except @natesilver538 think Ohio is irrelevant to Pennsylvania and Michigan? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 4, 2020

Trump won the state in 2016 by 8 percentage points.