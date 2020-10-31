Biden Loses It On 'Ugly' Trump Supporters

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has frequently lost his temper on the campaign trail when crossed—from calling a man a “damn liar,” “fat,” and “too old to vote for me” to telling a factory worker he’s “full of sh*t.” So it should be no surprise that he lost his cool during a campaign rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, when he was disrupted by a crowd of Trump supporters who honked their car horns, rang cowbells, and chanted "Joe's a crook” from outside the gates of his rally.

"Dr. Fauci called for a mask mandate last week, this isn't a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping their horns, this is a patriotic duty for God's sake," Biden said.

"These guys are not very polite but they're like Trump. But look, they're going to be OK. We're going to take care of them as well. We need to come together, made a fight for all these folks," the former vice president added. "There's a reason they don't want to hear me because they know the president doesn't' say anything. So they're used to not hearing anything."

Joe Biden calls Trump supporters “ugly folks” in Minnesota



Just a week after he called them “chumps” in Pennsylvania



Democrats aren’t even trying to hide their contempt for the American people at this point.



pic.twitter.com/CEpAVj3EAx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2020

Joe Biden's staffer who tweets for him tweets about "decency" all the time.



Yet when Biden speaks, he regularly insults Trump supporters.



Last week, Biden called Trump supporters "chumps," now, he calls us "ugly folks."



Spare us the moral preening, Joe!pic.twitter.com/CFIJigRJ8g — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2020

WATCH: Joe Biden gets angry, calls Minnesota Trump supporters "ugly." pic.twitter.com/rLojZQupU5 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020

As Mark Levin said, this coming from the man who's supposed to be "the great uniter." Right.