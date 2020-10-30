The media has, in one way or another, been forced to cover the surge in support for President Trump among black Americans. He has worked to improve their lives through Opportunity Zones, funding of historically black colleges and universities, criminal justice reform, and most recently, with his second term agenda for the economic empowerment of black Americans called the Platinum Plan.

President Trump wants to improve the lives of all Americans and from what it appears, will not turn down a meeting with anyone who has ideas to bring to the table. We’ve seen that in recent days with Ice Cube and his Contract with Black America—the Trump administration was eager to work with him immediately. Democrats, on the other hand, said let’s wait until after the election.

Then came 50 cent’s wake-up call when he saw Joe Biden’s tax plan. Though he subsequently walked back his support for Trump after getting chided most publicly by his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, other famous black hip hop artists came out in support of Trump as well, including Atlanta rapper “Waka Flocka.”

Now, there’s one more: Dwayne Carter Jr., better known as rapper Lil Wayne, who tweeted out a photo of him with President Trump along with an update about his meeting with him.

As Hugh Hewitt reminded in sharing the photo: “Anecdotal evidence is evidence of anecdotes. But this is a very interesting anecdote.” Indeed it is.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," the rapper tweeted. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

In reacting to the tweet, Candace Owens said “the brakes are off.”

The brakes are off. It’s been 60 years of Democrat lies. Get on the #BLEXIT train, or get left behind.

No black person will be apologizing for supporting what works for us anymore.

We are not a monolith.

We are black, not stupid. #Trump2020 all day, every day. @BLEXIT https://t.co/Jefp0OUmFM — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 29, 2020

Leftists, on the other hand, lost their collective minds.

“F--- lil Wayne and his f-----d up grill,” tweeted actress and comedian Vivica A. Whitsett.

“You're a f------ idiot, dude,” responded journalist Keith Andrew.

"What have I ...what have I....what have I done to deserve this?" Roots drummer Questlove wondered.

"HOW ABOUT F*** NOOOOOO," rapper Lil Jon reacted.

Others went straight to calling him a "coon."

And 50 cent, who apparently wants to be 20 cent after all, said he would've never taken a photo like this.

While some conservatives worry the pressure and backlash he'll face will make him turn retract his statement, the rapper has shown he's not afraid to think for himself.

Lil Wayne says a white cop saved his life while his black friends left him to die.

That’s why he refuses to be on the democrat’s mental plantation where they are taught to be victims & hate white people. https://t.co/4NLjBY51Tj — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 30, 2020

Lil Wayne said Black Lives Matter has nothing to do with him because he’s rich. Now I understand why he supports Donald Trump instead of supporting the Black community.



pic.twitter.com/hVRXLh0GZx — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 29, 2020

After seeing the tweet, Salem radio host Eric Metaxas predicted the "percentage of Black Americans voting for Trump will be historic." Let's hope he's right.