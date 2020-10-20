Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham Accosted by Women Calling ACB a 'Racist'

Oct 20, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham was accosted at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia by two women upset over the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. 

A video, presumably taken by one of Graham’s staffers, shows the women yell at him as he attempts to exit. 

Graham asks them where they are from. One proudly says Seattle, Washington, which the South Carolina Republican suggested explains her behavior. 

“I think Seattle is a good example of how things have gotten out of control,” he said. The other woman replied, “Sir, you’re an example of how things are getting out of control.”

One woman was mad that Barrett, if confirmed, would take away her daughter’s rights.

“You’re going to take her rights away by voting for a woman who’s a racist?” she asked. 

Graham says assures them he will “enthusiastically support Judge Barrett” because “she is highly qualified.”

In sharing the video, Graham called them an example of the “modern left, hostile & unhinged.”

“I won't be intimidated,” he added. “I can't wait to #FillTheSeat.”

In addition to charges from the left that she's a racist, Boston University professor Ibram X. Kendi accused her of being a colonizer for having adopted two black children. 

Barrett said such attacks were the risk of the process, "which would be so hurtful to my family, that… I had to really weigh the costs of this.” She said those type of accusations are “deeply offensive” to her and her children, “who we love and who we brought home and made part of our family.”

