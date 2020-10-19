'Marxism Has Become Big Business in America': BLM Co-founder Lands Warner Bros. TV Deal

Black Lives Matter indoctrination has already entered some classrooms and now, it’s going to become even more prominent in entertainment.

The “trained Marxist” co-founder of the organization, Patrisse Cullors, landed a deal with Warner Bros. Television Group “to create original programming that raises Black voices on streaming services and traditional TV channels,” the Los Angeles Times reported last week.

“Black voices, especially Black voices who have been historically marginalized, are important and integral to today’s storytelling,” Cullors said in a statement. “Our perspective and amplification is necessary and vital to helping shape a new narrative for our families and communities.”

She continued: “As a longtime community organizer and social justice activist, I believe that my work behind the camera will be an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last twenty years."

Children and families will be among the target audiences.

The multiyear agreement, announced Thursday, represents Cullors’ first overall production deal with a Hollywood studio. Building on her political activism, the Los Angeles native plans to work with the studio to develop scripted dramas and comedies, docuseries and animated programming for children, young adults and families. (LA Times)

The group has been open about its goal of disrupting the "Western-prescribed nuclear family structure" and only recently deleted a page from its website discussing this radical belief, among others.

As Dinesh D'Souza noted, "Marxism has become BIG BUSINESS in America."