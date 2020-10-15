Leaked Audio Shows Cuomo Admitting the Real Reason For NY Lockdowns

Leaked audio from a conference call between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Jewish leaders last week about the recent uptick in coronavirus cases in some parts of New York City shows the Democratic leader admitting the lockdowns are not based in science.

The call came hours before the governor announced new restrictions on businesses, schools, and houses of worship in parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

During a response to a question about why schools needed to be closed completely, Cuomo acknowledged the response was “not a highly nuanced, sophisticated” approach, Hamodia reports.

“I’m a hundred percent frank and candid,” he said. “This is a fear-driven response, you know. This is not a policy being written by a scalpel; this is a policy being cut by a hatchet. It’s just very blunt … it’s out of fear. People see the numbers going up – ‘Close everything! Close everything!’ It’s not the best way to do it, but it is a fear-driven response. The virus scares people. Hopefully we get the numbers down … the anxiety comes down, and then we can have a smarter, more-tailored approach.”

That coming from the party of science.

AUDIO - Leaked Audio of Gov. Cuomo Admitting That the New COVID Lockdowns in New York Are a ‘Fear Based Response’ https://t.co/Vvp4jdQjH7 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) October 14, 2020

As Cortney reported earlier, a group of lawmakers from Brooklyn said they were “appalled” by the governor’s latest restrictions.

"He has chosen to pursue a scientifically and constitutionally questionable shutdown of our communities," the lawmakers said. "His administration's utter lack of coordination and communication with local officials has been an ongoing issue since the start of the pandemic, and particularly recently as we face this uptick."