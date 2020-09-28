Former Trump Campaign Manager Hospitalized Over Mental Health Incident

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was reportedly hospitalized Sunday evening over a mental health incident in which he allegedly threatened to harm himself.

"Police responded to a home in the upscale Seven Isles neighborhood around 4 p.m. in reference to a man barricaded inside a house," reported Local10.com. "When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the woman, the man’s wife, who had called 911. She told police that her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the house and was threatening to kill himself."

Florida’s Baker Act allows police to detain an individual who is potentially a threat to himself or those around him for 72 hours to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for the Trump campaign, said in a statement. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family."

While people prayed for his health on Twitter, many leftists did not.

“F*** Brad Parscale,” wrote Florida Democratic congressional candidate Bob Lynch. “The business of separating innocent refugee babies from their parents, stripping women’s rights, selling our country to the Russians, and on and on should take a toll. It sure did on those innocent families. Killing is Trump/DeSantis’ business.”

MSNBC contributor John Heilemann, meanwhile, deleted tweet that said the story felt “inevitable.”

MSNBC contributor John Heilemann just deleted this. pic.twitter.com/cap9GTSRVW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 28, 2020

Dear @parscale



What happened?



Just two days you were "extremely happy"



Now you're in a mental ward.



You have spent years sending out horrific lies about people and destroying lives.



I have zero sympathy for you.



The monsters are real.



And I hope every night is a horror. https://t.co/jNzG8ZG4LC — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 28, 2020

Ian Miles Cheong captured other disturbing reactions.