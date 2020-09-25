CNN Asks Guest If Military Would Intervene if Trump Doesn’t Leave Office

CNN is continuing to advance the idea that if President Trump loses the election, there will not be a peaceful transfer of power. During an interview with former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Wolf Blitzer asked what would happen with the military in that type of situation.

“General, if the president were to lose the election on November 3rd, and if he were to refuse to concede — this is a hypothetical, but you’re a military guy — what role would the U.S. military have to play in that type of scenario?"

McMaster replied, "Absolutely no role."

The U.S. military does not intervene in partisan politics, he added, and has “nothing to do with even any talk about a transition between administrations.”

"And those who suggest that the military would have any role in transition, they are being equally irresponsible," McMaster continued. "And I heard some of the comments, for example, by Vice President Biden, not in recent days but much earlier."

President Trump on Thursday asked the press why they never talk to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton about the fact that she urged him not to concede under any circumstance.

“You don’t ask her that question, you only ask me the question,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly expressed concern over unsolicited mail-in ballots and the fraud that opens our elections up to. The media jumped on comments he made on Wednesday, claiming it's evidence there will not be a peaceful transfer of power if Biden wins.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said. “You know, I’ve been complaining about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany assured reporters during a briefing on Thursday that he would accept the results, and also asked them to look more closely at the comments Democrats have made about accepting the results of the election.

"The President will accept the results of a free and fair election, but I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats who have already been on the record saying they won't accept the results of an election,” she said. “In fact, I have several of them here for you. South Carolina Democrats Jim Clyburn has said that Trump is not going to win fairly. Senator Barbara Boxer has said that the only way Trump will win is to steal it. That’s according to Democrat senator Barbara Boxer. 'The Washington Post' has noted, they have a headline 'Democrats may not trust the results of the election if Trump wins.' And then you have that beautiful quote from Hillary Clinton that Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstance. So, I think you’re question is more fitting for Democrats."