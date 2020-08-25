Hillary Clinton's Alarming Election Advice for Biden

If Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes Hillary Clinton's election advice, buckle your seatbelts, because the election is going to be wilder than you may have imagined.

The two-time and still bitter failed presidential candidate said if the race were close, he "should not concede under any circumstances."

The reason? Because the results will likely not all be in on election night due to mail-in voting.

"Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is," Clinton told Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime's "The Circus."

"I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day," she continued. "So we've got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that."

The Trump campaign argued in a tweet that her comments suggested Democrats are "going to try to steal the election."

Clinton, you may recall, once claimed that not accepting election results is "a threat to our democracy."

At The 19th Represents Summit earlier this month, she also said if the president loses, she believes he will not go quietly.

"I don't want to scare people, but I want you to be prepared. I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go, you know, silently into the night if he loses," the former secretary of state claimed. "He's going to try to confuse us, he's going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits, he's got his crony Attorney General Barr ready to do whatever is necessary."