McCarthy Warns Pelosi What Could Happen If She Pushes Impeachment Again

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy cautioned Democrats Thursday that they aren’t the only ones with arrows in their quiver, to borrow a line from Speaker Pelosi, and threatened to introduce a motion to remove the California Democrat from her position if she attempts to impeach the president again as a means of pushing the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee back.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being Speaker. She may think she has a quiver — we do too,” McCarthy told reporters.

McCarthy said the president has every right to a SCOTUS pick and the Senate has a duty to take action on the nominee.

“It’s their constitutional right and they are following through,” he added. “If Pelosi and House Democrats try to impeach the president, we will take the movement to remove her from speakership.”

If Nancy Pelosi tries to impeach President Trump for appointing a Supreme Court Justice—as the Constitution requires him to do—we will take steps to remove her as Speaker. pic.twitter.com/NIJMgcBbii — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 23, 2020

Pelosi said in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos over the weekend that Democrats have options for delaying or blocking the confirmation of a new Supreme Court nominee, including impeachment. “We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is, we have a big challenge in our country,” she said.

The Democratic leader also told a New York Times reporter Democrats can impeach the president “every day of the week over anything he does.”

Other Democrats, meanwhile, have threatened to pack the court.

The White House called Democrats’ threats “bizarre and dangerous.”

“The Speaker threatened to impeach the President—again—for simply fulfilling his constitutional obligation,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told Fox News. “Numerous Democrats are threatening to pack the court and say things like ‘nothing is off the table.’ These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs by Democrats who will stop at nothing to erode the Constitution to enact their radical agenda.”