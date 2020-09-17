Trump Takes the Lead in New National Poll

President Trump has for the first time taken the lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a new Rasmussen Reports survey, though by an extremely narrow margin.

The phone and online survey of 2,500 likely voters showed the president with a 47 percent lead to Biden’s 46 percent, which is within the margin of error.

“The race has narrowed over the past two weeks. Biden had a two-point lead last week, but that survey also marked the first time Trump had edged above 45% over the past two-and-a-half months. Prior to this week, Biden has bested Trump in every weekly survey since White House Watch began at the beginning of July,” explains Rasmussen.

Both candidates have 80 percent support among their respective parties, but Trump has a 9-point lead among independents.

The new national telephone and online survey finds the president with a 47% to 46% lead over Biden among Likely U.S. Voters... https://t.co/ZjDCIg3U5W pic.twitter.com/LgvQf7qK8E — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 16, 2020

“Trump shows surprising strength among other minority voters, suggesting perhaps that he is attracting Hispanic support as violent racial protests continue in many major cities,” Rasmussen continued.

Indeed, his Rasmussen daily approval rating showed support among "non-white voters" at 65 percent.

For Wednesday, September 16, 2020



National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS - 52%



GOP LV App - 83%



Dem LV App - 21%



Ind LV App - 56%



Men LV App - 56%



Women LV App - 49%



White LV App - 51%



Black Total LV App - 38%



Other Non-White Total LV App - 65% ! https://t.co/n1BXnjgodx pic.twitter.com/KyfMMQjBaV — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 16, 2020

A separate Rasmussen survey found that three-out-of-four voters who experienced violent rioting in their town say that unrest is important to their voting decision this fall. “Among these voters, a sizable majority like the job President Trump is doing,” Rasmussen said.